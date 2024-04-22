Letter: UH officials need to fight off Legislature pressure

Congratulations to the University of Hawaii and its medical school for bringing in so much money to our state through its research. Under the leadership of David Lassner much has been accomplished. The next president should strive to do as well while maintaining the university’s independence from the Legislature.

I hope the UH Board of Regents is strong enough to resist political interference. Please remember Gov. John Burns’ caution about protecting UH from the Legislature, especially from that triumvirate.

Jean Toyama

Downtown Honolulu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter