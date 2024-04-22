Off the news: Hoping new suicide month helps many

One of the first new laws out of the 2024 Legislature establishes a suicide prevention and awareness month, though which month that will be remains to be determined.

Many notable studies during and since the pandemic have expressed rising concern about mental health issues due to isolation and other stresses — and in 2022, 988 (similar to 911) was established as the nationwide Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Hawaii sees more than 200 suicides yearly, so if the new Act 5 (formerly House Bill 1541) can raise awareness and support via a designated month, suicide prevention is a worthy goal indeed.