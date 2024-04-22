Off the news: Thanks to donors, Maui fund is strong

Donors from Hawaii and around the world — about 250,000 of them — have responded to the call for assistance to those affected by the Aug. 8 fire that burned through Lahaina, contributing to the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund.

The fund, launched almost simultaneously with the fire, has raised more than $190 million in eight months, HCF’s CEO reported last week. Close to half of what’s been donated, nearly $90 million, has been distributed to help with lodging and shelter, in direct cash assistance and for health care needs.

As recovery efforts continue, the state and county are prioritizing housing creation, and Gov. Josh Green said HCF assistance “will help a lot of people save and salvage their community.”