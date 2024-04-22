Kokee cabins auctioned off at ‘significantly higher’ prices

Annual leases for seven state-owned cabins in Kokee and Waimea Canyon state parks were auctioned off Thursday at prices “significantly higher than expected.”

The event, managed by the state Department of Land and Natural Resources and the Kokee Leaseholders Association, drew 130 Kauai residents to bid for the seven cabins. Around 100 recreational residence cabins in the parks are leased to private individuals, hui and organizations, according to a DLNR news release.

Six of the seven lots set records for cabin auction prices, and three additional bids more than doubled the highest price at the previous auction, held in 2011. Opening bid amounts ranged from $4,500 to $9,500, and winning bid amounts ranged from $15,500 to $41,000 for an annual rental.