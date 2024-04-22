On the Move: Chad M. Yamamoto and Lia Y. Hee

Swipe or click to see more

First Hawaiian Bank has announced the following promotions:

>> Chad M. Yamamoto has been promoted to vice president of advertising. He has nearly two dec­ades of banking, finance, marketing and product management experience. He currently serves as treasurer for the Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation and secretary for the Honolulu Professional Foundation.

>> Lia Y. Hee has been promoted to vice president and Community Reinvestment Act officer in First Hawaiian Bank’s Corporate Division. She has been in the banking industry since 2007.

