On the Move: Chad M. Yamamoto and Lia Y. Hee

Chad M. Yamamoto
Lia Y. Hee
First Hawaiian Bank has announced the following promotions:
>> Chad M.
Yamamoto has been promoted to vice president of advertising. He has nearly two decades of banking, finance, marketing and product management experience. He currently serves as treasurer for the Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation and secretary for the Honolulu Professional
Foundation.
>> Lia Y. Hee has been promoted
to vice president and Community Reinvestment Act officer in First Hawaiian Bank’s Corporate Division. She has been in the banking industry since 2007.
———
