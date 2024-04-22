Regenerative tourism draws groups to Hawaii
At top, National Conference on Race and Ethnicity in Higher Education Director Justin Lincks, left, American Association of Geographers Executive Director Gary Langham, Kanu Hawai‘i Executive Director Keone Kealoha, Waipahu High School Student Pledge Ambassador Lotus Yasuda and Ho‘okele Strategies LLC founder and CEO Neil J. Kahookele Hannahs posed at Friday’s conference at the Hawai‘i Convention Center.
Above, organizer Ryan Scalf from Nudi Wear pointed out debris pulled from the peninsula and ocean during Sunday’s “Dive for Earth Day” cleanup at Magic Island.
At top, “Dive for Earth Day” event volunteers removed debris Sunday from the Magic Island peninsula and ocean. The event was created in 2023 by Aqualung, PADI and Kanu Hawai‘i.
Lotus Yasuda, a Waipahu High School sophomore in Kanu Hawai‘i’s Pledge Ambassador Program, attended Friday’s conference at the Hawai‘i Convention Center.
Above, Lisa Schamess from the American Association of Geographers was among the volunteers Sunday.