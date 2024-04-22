Waimea Valley plans renovation project
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
The historic Waimea Valley Park in Pupukea, long known for its waterfall at the end of the valley, will undergo several upgrades over the next two years, including a bigger luau area, more Native Hawaiian history and educational material, and restroom and visitor center renovations. Guests checked out the visitors center at the park on Thursday.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Richard Pezzulo, left, executive director of Hi‘ipaka LLC, stands where the cultural wall will be built at Waimea Valley Park.