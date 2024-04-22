Waimea Valley plans renovation project

Richard Pezzulo, left, executive director of Hi‘ipaka LLC, stands where the cultural wall will be built at Waimea Valley Park.

The historic Waimea Valley Park in Pupukea, long known for its waterfall at the end of the valley, will undergo several upgrades over the next two years, including a bigger luau area, more Native Hawaiian history and educational material, and restroom and visitor center renovations. Guests checked out the visitors center at the park on Thursday.

A planned project to renovate Waimea Valley on the North Shore is rooted in restoring the land’s cultural and historical significance.

Proposed by nonprofit Hi‘ipaka LLC, which owns the Waimea Valley land, the Waimea Valley Economic Resiliency Project contributes to the valley’s goals of bringing more kamaaina into the valley and shifting the valley’s focus to its cultural significance and history. The project includes renovations to improve the visitor experience, upgrade infrastructure and address safety concerns.

“We’re trying to shift,” Waimea Valley Executive Director Richard Pezzulo told the Honolulu Star­-Advertiser. “We’re trying to put a much stronger emphasis on the history and cultural aspects significant to the valley.”

The project includes a renovation and extension of the gift shop, which Pezzulo said will be stocked with products made by local artisans, and a culture history walk that will go from the visitor center along the exterior of the gift shop and into Hale Ho‘ike, where artisans will demonstrate different cultural practices.

The project also includes an extension of Waimea Valley’s luau pavilion, a renovation of an old resource center to create space for artisans to store their items and conduct workshops, and construction of an open-air hale to host an educational program on native plants.

Waimea Valley, which spans 1,800 acres and is an intact ahupuaa (land division), saw nearly 500,000 visitors in 2022, according to Hi‘ipaka’s records, including thousands of local students and families who engage with the valley’s educational and cultural programs. Currently, Pezzulo said almost 30% of the valley’s visitors are kamaaina patrons, and the valley sees approximately 6,000 student visitors per year through school program visits.

The renewed focus on culture and history comes as the valley aims to shift visitors’ focus away from the valley’s waterfall, which attracts kamaaina and visitors alike.

“Unfortunately, the valley over the years has become known for the waterfall. People want to come here and swim in the waterfall,” Pezzulo said. “(The valley) is a treasure for our kama­aina, a treasure for our visitors. It’s a place where they certainly can learn more about Hawaii, Hawaiian history and culture, and of course, about this place.”

The project also includes rockfall mitigation and erosion control measures on an as-needed basis, as well as several off-site improvements, including the installation of a new fire hydrant outside of the valley and various traffic-related improvements, according to the project’s draft environmental assessment.

The approximately $4.3 million renovation project is now a few years in the making, and will be funded mainly through a grant Waimea Valley received in 2020 from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, Pezzulo said, with the valley contributing some funding as well.

The EDA grant was awarded in 2020 to support the valley and its employees — 70 at Waimea Valley; 60 at Ke Nui Kitchen, a full-service catering company; and another 50 at the valley’s Toa Luau — after the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the draft environmental assessment, construction would begin as soon as all permits and approvals are completed, which Pezzulo doesn’t anticipate will be until September 2025. Pezzulo said that while construction will affect Waimea Valley’s operations, it isn’t anticipating any closures.

“We do have to be sustainable, so obviously, generating revenue is important, but we want to do it with a focus on history and culture,” Pezzulo said. “I think these renovations are going to help us achieve that.”

Pezzulo said Waimea Valley has held several community meetings to inform the surrounding community of its plans and keep the community updated on the process, and that the valley will continue the meetings.

The project’s draft environmental assessment was reviewed by the Department of Land and Natural Resources, which wrote that it anticipated a Finding of No Significant Impact determination for the project on March 18. After the project receives the FONSI determination, a major special management area permit and conservation district use permit will be obtained.

A 30-day statutory public review period is currently ongoing. Comments on the project can be sent to the approving agency via email to planning@ munekiyohiraga.com until May 8.