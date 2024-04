Shari Ann Cordero, left, a former employee of Wahiawa General Hospital, talked to WorkHawai‘i recruiter Lisa Pereira at Wahiawa Public Library on April 12 in Wahiawa.

Since February, Work Hawai‘i has helped over 200 people apply for housing and employment, sign up for classes to improve their job skills and receive other services after catching their eye at public libraries.

The WorkHawai‘i Division of the city’s Department of Community Services is located at Dole Cannery in Iwilei, but administrator Leina‘ala Nakamura thought it could reach more people through the library system, which is far less intimidating than a government agency, she said.

“There’s a library in every community. (It’s) a place where people go to get educated, to read for leisure. It’s comfortable, it’s air-conditioned, it’s quiet. … If we can provide this information at a place where it’s familiar, where people feel comfortable,” it’s more likely to draw their interest, she said.

Her staff decided to step up outreach efforts when they realized the pandemic had cut off people from the community, that many were unaware of how the agency could help them and that some people are unable to commute to the program’s office.

“In 2021 we knew people weren’t going to come to us. Individuals needed to be reached and connected to the community,” Nakamura said, greatly pleased the outreach has been effective.

The program is also holding hiring events at Dole Cannery and elsewhere, and has expanded its office hours to include Saturdays to better accommodate diverse work schedules, she added.

The program’s services include GED preparation and work experience for youth and adults, short-term rental subsidies for working people, vocational training tuition assistance, and outreach to long-term unhoused and unemployed people. It also helps with replacing lost legal documents and other services.

Of the 10 libraries involved in the partnership, the most interest has been shown at the Kaimuki, Waianae, Nanakuli, Aiea and McCully-Moiliili branches, Nakamura said. At the three-hour monthly library visits, her staff sets up a table in a quiet corner with brochures and forms, and can help people fill out applications.

The libraries already provide access to computers and offer computer classes, among other online classes, and the library staffs often refer visitors to the program for further assistance.

Find a schedule for WorkHawai‘i library visits at 808ne.ws/workhawaii, or call 808-768-5734.

LIBRARY SCHEDULE

WorkHawai‘i will be at the following libraries monthly:

>> Aiea: First Wednesday, 1-4 p.m.

>> Kahuku: First Monday, 9 a.m.-noon

>> Kaimuki: First Tuesday, 1-4 p.m.

>> Kalihi-Palama: Second Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon

>> McCully-Moiliili: Third Tuesday, 1-4 p.m.

>> Nanakuli: First Wednesday, 1-4 p.m.

>> Pearl City: Second Wednesday, 1-4 p.m.

>> Wahiawa: Second Tuesday, 1-4 p.m.

>> Waianae: First Monday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

>> Waimanalo: First Wednesday, 1-4 p.m.