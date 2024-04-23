Letter: Estate tax bill perfectly crafted to aid ultra-rich

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

House Bill 2653, which would entirely exempt Hawaii’s qualified family-owned businesses from state of Hawaii estate taxes, is perfectly written to completely eliminate estate taxes from the approximate 0.2% of our population that is considered ultra-rich. Many thanks for this incredible legislation.

Gov. Josh Green, sign HB 2653 into law, and mahalo for the free money!

Scott Wallace

Salt Lake

