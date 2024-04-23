Letter: Pro-Palestinian speech crackdown is shameful

Shame on Columbia University and its cowardly president for ordering the arrest of 100 students who were peacefully demonstrating for the rights of Palestinians. Thumbs down also to USC administrators for canceling the valedictorian speech of a highly qualified Palestinian student, allegedly due to unspecified concerns for safety. These are despicable attacks on academic freedom and the rights of students to express and exchange ideas.

It is particularly disturbing to hear support of Palestinian rights or criticism of Israel’s brutal policies called anti-semitism. The media and rightwing politicos often spread these disparaging distortions of truth.

It is crucial for us to urge a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and call out the right-wing Israeli government for its gross human rights crimes. I hope our state Legislature will soon enact a pro-ceasefire resolution and join the global movement for peace and justice in the Middle East.

John Witeck

Kamehameha Heights

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter