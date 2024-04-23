Letter: Transparency needed to fix glass recycling issue

Amy Wannomae dumps collected and donated recyclable containers into bins at the Reynolds Recycling trailer in Moiliili.

I have been totally unsuccessful in finding a recycling facility that will take bottle and jar glass not covered by Hawaii’s Glass Advance Disposal Fee Program (ADF) and Deposit Beverage Container Program (HI-5). Why is that? One recycler took the time to explain the reason and it is both understandable and unacceptable.

The problem is that nearly all glass for recycling has to be shipped to the mainland due to a lack of processing facilities. The state helps cover shipping, but recyclers have to bear the cost for glass not covered by the ADF or HI-5 programs.

There really is no workable option but to pitch all this non-covered glass in the trash — filling the landfill.

I understand that cost is a very real issue, but if we want to truly be green, someone needs to figure out how this issue can be addressed.

Jim Kennedy

Ewa Beach

