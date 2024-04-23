Letter: Turo rental cars begin to roil isle communities

Turo car rental vehicles being stored on residential streets are a bane on the city. There are no fewer than 10 vehicles stored at the intersection of Kolohala and Onaha streets — including a Hummer and trailered boat — that are causing congestion and pose a traffic hazard. The new Turo vehicles congest the road, break the law, rob the city and state of revenue, and penalize the rental companies that must follow the law.

While there is a full-on push against Airbnb rentals, which at least do not create traffic hazards, the Turo participants who do not follow the law are clogging our neighborhoods with what are essentially commercial vehicles.

Michael Turina

Kahala

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter