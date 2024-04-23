Off the news: Objection after RFK makes Hawaii ballot

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., running under the We the People party, will appear on the Hawaii ballot, making this the third state so far to give RFK ballot access.

The Democratic Party of Hawaii had filed an objection to the ballot addition, which was declined Friday following a hearing of the state Office of Elections. The hearings officer found that the Democrats had not proven their complaints that certain We the People officers were disqualified because they were also Democrats or, in one case, was an unregistered voter.

The Dems could appeal, but haven’t done so yet.