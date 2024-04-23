Blondies with a tangy twist

One might think I run a lilikoi-themed bakery out of my kitchen. I do my best to exercise restraint. Yet, when lilikoi puree finds its way into my hands, I will likely end up mixing something up quickly. There’s just something special about this tropical fruit — its tangy aroma, its natural tartness with a hint of sweetness.

Experimenting with lilikoi has taught me that it’s more than just a lemon substitute. A swap with lilikoi in desserts and baked goods will almost certainly improve the outcome, and it has a flavor that is deeper than the citric acid zing of lemon. When you prepare anything with passionfruit, you’re also likely to become perfumed with its scent.

I miss the days when my backyard vine ran wild, supplying us (and the neighbors) with an abundance of fruit year-round. Harvesting the fruit was a bit of a chore, but seeing those containers of puree stacked in the freezer felt like a small victory, a nod to homesteading life.

These days I am usually gifted some fruits or a container of puree, but if I don’t have any in the freezer, I will pick up some in town. It’s become easier to find frozen cubes and containers of the puree at many of the more “gourmet” food stores now.

This recipe is my take on the lemon brownie trend, though I prefer to call them blondies. While some versions turned out a bit too gooey for my taste, I’ve struck the perfect balance with this one — chewy but it stays together. Cook it a minute more or less according to your preference. If you can resist the temptation, let them chill in the fridge for a few hours or even overnight for best results.

Lilikoi Blondies

Ingredients for the blondies:

• 1 1/4 cup sugar

• Lime zest from one lime

• 10 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled

• 2 eggs

• 1/4 cup lilikoi (passionfruit) puree plus 1 tablespoon

• 1 1/3 cup gluten-free flour blend (should have xantham gum) or all-purpose flour

• 1/3 teaspoon salt

Ingredients for the frosting:

• 1 cup sifted powdered sugar

• 3 ounces cream cheese (almost to room temperature)

• 2 teaspoons sour cream

• 2 teaspoons butter (pliable, but still cool)

• 2 tablespoons lilikoi puree

Directions:

Line a 9-inch-by-9-inch square pan with parchment paper and heat the oven to 350 degrees.

In a mixing bowl, add the sugar and the lime zest. Rub the zest into the sugar with your fingers until fully incorporated.

Add the melted butter, eggs and lilikoi and whisk together, and try to avoid adding air into the batter. It should be completely mixed but it shouldn’t turn pale in color.

Add the flour and salt, stir just until it is mixed. If using gluten-free flour, let it absorb for about 10 minutes.

Pour the batter into the prepared pan, spread evenly, and bake for 22-25 minutes. A toothpick inserted should come out mostly clean. Be careful not to overcook; these should have the texture of a good brownie in the end. Cool completely before adding the frosting.

Make the frosting by beating together the powdered sugar, cream cheese, sour cream, butter and 2 tablespoons of lilikoi puree. An immersion blender works well for this, or you can use an electric whisk for a lighter texture. Spread the frosting over the cooled blondies. For best results, refrigerate the blondies for several hours.

Makes one 9-inch-by-9-inch pan.

Mariko Jackson writes about family and food. Email her at thelittlefoodie@gmail.com.