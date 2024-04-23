Going green

Swipe or click to see more

A verde, or green, salsa is a refreshing alternative to the usual red salsa, and its color makes it a perfect dish for spring.

Serve with tortilla chips, as a topping for tacos or alongside grilled foods to brighten and spice up the meal.

Cinco de Mayo — coming up on May 5 — would be a perfect occasion to try it out.



In this version, the ingredients are broiled to intensify their flavors. But if you’re breaking out the grill for the holiday, you could grill this mix until slightly charred and softened.

Salsa Verde With Avocado

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 pounds tomatillos, husks removed, cut in half

• 1 large chile pepper (jalapeño for spicy; poblano for mild), halved

• 1 small white onion, halved

• 2 large cloves garlic, peeled

• 1 cup cilantro, roughly chopped

• 1 small avocado, peeled, seeded and cut in chunks

• Juice of 1 lime

Directions:

Turn on broiler. Place tomatillos, chile, onion and garlic on sheet pan. Broil until tomatillos start to brown and soften, about 10 minutes.

Let cool slightly, then transfer to a large bowl. Stir in cilantro and avocado. Put in blender or use an immersion blender to puree mixture. It should be mostly smooth, with some chunks remaining. Stir in lime juice.

Makes about 4 cups.

Approximate nutrient analysis per 2 tablespoons: 15 calories, 1 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 0 mg sodium, 2 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 1 g sugar, 0 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.