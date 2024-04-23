Kauai Eats

Swipe or click to see more

During a recent media trip to Kauai, I got to experience the following delicious eats:

Malasada flights

Kauai Bakery (3-2600 Kaumualii Hwy. Ste. 1526) is known for its stuffed malasadas, cakes, cinnamon rolls, turnovers and other pastries. It offers malasada flights ($25), which come with assorted fillings like lilikoi, haupia, chocolate with Chantilly, mango, guava, red bean, ube and more.

If you have your heart set on a certain dessert, be sure to go early before they sell out.

Call 808-320-3434 or visit mykauaibakery.com.

Breakfast of champions

1 Kitchen (5520 Ka Haku Road Ste. 1) offers an a la carte menu as well as a breakfast buffet ($53 per person). The latter is the eatery’s signature breakfast experience and features a variety of sweet and savory options, including a made-to-order omelet station, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, smoked salmon and fresh fruit. The pastries from Midnight Bear Breads and malasadas (cinnamon and ube-filled) are a must.

Call 808-826-9644 or visit 1hotels.com/hanalei-bay/taste/1-kitchen.

Just loungin’ around

Known for its stunning sunset and views of Hanalei Bay, Welina Terrace (5520 Ka Haku Road Ste. D) offers vibrant cocktails and Japanese-inspired plates that are designed to share (find out more about the lounge’s revamped cocktail menu on page 7).

Highlights from the food menu include wagyu katsu sandwich ($36), Welina roll with spicy bluefin tuna ($25), bluefin tuna nigiri flight ($36) and a Japanese rolled cake ($17) for dessert. The latter is a light sponge cake filled with vanilla cream and topped with mint-infused pineapple preserves.

Call 808-977-1155 or visit 1hotels.com/hanalei-bay/taste/welina-terrace.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).