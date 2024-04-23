Savory burst of flavors

Rosemary Rojas, chef and owner or Arianna’s Arepas, brings the flavors of Venezuelan food right to the taste buds of Hawaii residents with her cuisine. Originally from Venezuela, Rojas captures a perfect balance of flavors with her arepas and other Venezuelan foods.

An arepa is a cornmeal patty that has a crispy exterior with a soft inside, typically stuffed with meat or veggies for a burst of savory goodness.

Arianna’s Arepas also boasts pabellón criollo, which features tender, seasoned beef with black beans and plantains, as well as empanadas ($10) with fillings ranging from meat to cheese to veggies.

All arepas are $15, except for specialty arepas.

“Overall, Venezuelan food is a delightful explosion of flavors that will make your taste buds dance,” Rojas says.

“I decided to sell arepas because it’s something I grew up with as a child and living in Hawaii. You notice that you can’t find it around here, but on the East Coast, you can usually find it (since there are) trucks everywhere, especially in Florida. They are so easy to make yet so delicious.”

Rojas says guests can expect new dishes coming soon like cachapas and tequeños.

“Our most popular dish now is the arepa pabellón ($12), which is a classic Venezuelan dish that combines the deliciousness of an arepa with the flavors of pabellón criollo,” Rojas says. “It’s filled with juicy and tender shredded beef, savory black beans, (and) to add a touch of sweetness, it’s often served with ripe plantains. The combination of these ingredients creates a mouthwatering blend of flavors and textures. It’s a must-try.”

To find out where the truck will be popping up next, follow the biz on Instagram (@arepas_hawaii).

Arianna’s Arepas

Instagram: @arepas_hawaii

How to order: Through BiteSquad, phone, online

How to pay: cash, all credits cards, Google Pay, Apple Pay and Venmo