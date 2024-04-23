City touts ‘sustainable’ projects near Skyline
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
A train pulls up to the Halaulani Leeward Community College Station.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Matthew Gonser, executive director of the Mayor’s Office of Climate Change, Sustainability and Resiliency, addressed the media Monday during a news conference held inside Halawa Station in front of a mural of Skyline.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Skyline passed over Sumida Farm’s watercress Monday in Pearlridge during a media tour that included stops at Kalauao Pearlridge, Halaulani Leeward Community College and Pouhala Waipahu Transit Center stations.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Jon Nouchi of the city Department of Transportation Services attended a city staff and media tour of Skyline on Monday at Kalauao Pearlridge Station.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
A report outlining the progress the city says it has made in terms of operations, climate plans, clean and affordable modes of transportation, food security, water management and disaster preparedness was the highlight of Monday’s news conference at the Halawa rail station. The event included a ride on a Skyline train and stops at multiple stations.