First Hawaiian Bank has announced the following promotions:

>> Dennis J. Ducatt has been promoted to private wealth adviser, senior wealth adviser and vice president with First Hawaiian Advisors Private Client Advisory Group. Ducatt earned the Private Wealth Advisor designation from Raymond James and has over 20 years of management, operations and financial services experience.

>> Samantha H. Gabriel has been promoted to vice president and branch compliance and internal controls officer of First Hawaiian Bank’s Service Delivery Division. Gabriel has eight years of operation and five years of compliance experience.

>> Jason Lau has been promoted to vice president of IT service and support manager within First Hawaiian Bank’s Enterprise Technology Management Division. Lau has 16 years of IT experience and joined First Hawaiian Bank in 2018.

