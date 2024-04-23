Kamehameha tops despite loss to ‘Iolani

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Strength of schedule is a plus for Kamehameha, which remains at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 for a seventh week in a row.

The Warriors collected five first-place vote from the panel of coaches and media despite a 6-5 loss to ‘Iolani. Kamehameha bounced back with a 2-0 win over Saint Louis to help create a four-way tie for first place as the ILH regular-season schedule ended.

Saint Louis remained at No. 2, sandwiching their loss to Kamehameha with wins over Mid-Pacific and Maryknoll.

BIIF leader Hilo gathered a season-high three first-place votes and leaped to No. 3 this week.

Last week’s third-ranked team, Maui (9-2), slipped to No. 5 after winning two of three games against Kamehameha-Maui.

The OIA playoffs are set to begin on Wednesday. As of Monday, the brackets had not been released yet.

Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10

Apr. 22, 2024

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Kamehameha (5) (10-4 ILH) 79 1

> lost to No. 9 ‘Iolani, 6-5

> def. No. 2 Saint Louis, 2-0

> next: vs. ‘Iolani, Monday

> next: vs. Saint Louis/MPI winner, Tuesday

2. Saint Louis (10-4 ILH) 70 2

> def. No. 6 Mid-Pacific, 2-1

> lost to No. 1 Kamehameha, 2-0

> def. Maryknoll, 8-3

> next: at Mid-Pacific, Monday

> next: TBD, Tuesday

3. Hilo (3) (9-0 BIIF) 62 5

> def. Pahoa 6-0

> def. Konawaena, 3-0

> next: TBD

4. Baldwin (10-2 MIL) 58 4

> bye

> next: TBD

5. Maui (9-2 MIL) 55 3

> def. KS-Maui 4-0

> lost to KS-Maui 6-3

> def. KS-Maui, 5-1

> next: TBD

6. Mid-Pacific (10-4 ILH) 49 6

> lost to No. 2 Saint Louis, 2-1

> def. Pac-Five, 3-2

> next: vs. Saint Louis, Monday

> next: TBD, Tuesday

7. ‘Iolani (1) (10-4 ILH) 45 9

> def. No. 1 Kamehameha, 6-5

> def. Damien, 9-0

> next: vs. Kamehameha, Monday

> next: TBD, Tuesday

8. (tie) Aiea (10-2 OIA) 26 8

> def. Leilehua, 7-1

> next: TBD

8. (tie) Kailua (10-2 OIA) 26 7

> def. Roosevelt, 6-3

> lost to Kaiser, 16-6 (6 inn)

> next: TBD

10. Waiakea (6-2 BIIF) 8 10-t

> next: at Ka‘u, Thursday, 3 pm

> next: TBD

No longer in Top 10: Mililani (No. 10-t).

Also receiving votes: Kamehameha-Hawaii 7, Mililani 5, Roosevelt 5.