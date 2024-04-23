Scoreboard – April 23, 2024

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Division I, Tie-breaker playoffs,

’Iolani vs. Mid-Pacific at Ala Wai, 3 p.m.; Kamehameha vs. Saint Louis at CORP 1, 3:30 p.m.

OIA: Division I tournament, first round, Pearl City at Kaiser, 3 p.m.; Castle at Campbell, 3 p.m.; Leilehua at Moanalua,

3 p.m.; Kalani at Nanakuli, 3 p.m.

SAILING

ILH: Varsity I, Regatta No. 6, 4 p.m. at Magic Island.

SOFTBALL

ILH: Varsity I, Double-elimination

tournament, Mid-Pacific at Punahou,

4 p.m.

TENNIS

ILH boys: Hawaii Baptist vs. Le Jardin,

4 p.m. at Keehi Lagoon tennis courts; Maryknoll at Punahou I, 4:30 p.m.;

Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 4:30 p.m.

ILH girls: Sacred Hearts vs. Winner of consolation Match 2.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys: Varsity I tournament,

Round 5, Hawaii Baptist vs. ‘Iolani, 6 p.m. at TBD.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I Tournament, Semifinals, Mid-Pacific vs. Punahou, 5 p.m.;

Kamehameha vs. Iolani, 6:15 p.m., games at Kamehameha.

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Division I, tie-breaker, if necessary.

OIA: Division I tournament, quarterfinals, Pearl City/Kaiser winner at Aiea, 3 p.m.; Castle/Campbell winner vs. Roosevelt,

3 p.m. at Stevenson Intermediate School field; Leilehua/Moanalua winner at Mililani, 3 p.m.; Kalani/Nanakuli winner at Kailua,

3 p.m.

OIA: Division II tournament, first round, Radford vs. Kalaheo, 3 p.m. at Kailua Rec. Center field; Waialua at Waianae, 3 p.m.

SAILING

ILH: Varsity II and III, Holden

Championship I, 4 p.m. at Magic Island.

SOFTBALL

ILH: Varsity II, Double-elimination tournament, Sacred Hearts vs. Damien, 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Field.

OIA: Division I tournament, first round, Waianae at Castle, 3 p.m.; Kaimuki vs. Leilehua, 3 p.m. at Kaala Elementary School field; Nanakuli at Moanalua, 3 p.m.; Roosevelt at Kapolei, 3 p.m.

TENNIS

ILH girls: Round 2 Team Tournament,

3 matches.

TRACK AND FIELD

ILH: Championship trials, field events at

3 p.m.; running events at 4 p.m. at

Kamehameha.

WATER POLO

OIA girls: Tournament, first round, No. 6 seed vs. No. 3 seed, 6 p.m.; No. 5 seed vs. No. 4 seed, 7:20 p.m. Games at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA boys, Division I Tournament, first round. At McKinley: Kahuku vs. Waipahu, 5:30 p.m.; Radford vs.

Roosevelt, to follow. At Aiea: Leilehua vs. Kalani, 5:30 p.m.; Kaiser vs. Aiea, to follow.

OIA boys, Division II Tournament, first round, Kaimuki vs. Waianae, 5:30 p.m.; Kapolei vs. Kalaheo, to follow. Matches at Kalaheo.

COLLEGE MEN

AVCA/NVA National Collegiate Poll

Pts Rec PV

1. Long Beach St. (19) 455 25-2 2

2. UCLA (4) 432 23-5 1

3. Grand Canyon 417 25-4 4

4. UC Irvine 396 19-10 3

5. Hawaii 356 23-7 5

6. Stanford 326 14-12 7

7. BYU 314 16-9 6

8. Penn State 303 23-6 8

9. Ohio State 282 22-8 11

10. Pepperdine 245 17-11 9

11. Ball State 225 21-10 10

12. Loyola Chicago 218 19-10 12

13. Southern California 196 13-15 13

14. CSUN 147 13-16 14

15. George Mason 133 18-10 15

16. Lindenwood 108 16-12 19

17. Lewis 90 15-15 16

18. Princeton 67 12-12 17

19. McKendree 48 14-12 18

20. UC San Diego 31 12-15 20

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Purdue Fort Wayne 14; Daemen 9; Saint Francis (Pa.) 8;

UC Santa Barbara 8.

ILH

Monday

Boys Division I

At Hawaii Baptist

Hawaii Baptist def. Mid Pacific 25-14,

21-25, 25-22, 25-14.

At ‘Iolani

‘Iolani def. St. Louis 25-12, 22-25, 28-26, 30-28.

At Punahou

Punahou def. Kamehameha 25-17, 21-25, 25-17, 25-23.

Boys Division II

At Damien

University Lab def. Damien 25-16, 23-25, 25-19, 25-16.

WATER POLO

ILH GIRLS DIVision I

Monday

At Kamehameha

Mid-Pacific 12, Le Jardin 5

Goal scorers–LJA: Norah Dodson 2, Haaipo Kanoa-Wong 2, Siena Settle 1. MPI: Hoapili Kukea-Shultz 4, Lexi Roberts 3, Kendall Clark 3, Maya Deguzman 1,

Zsuzasa Horvath 1.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

PACWEST WOMEN

Monday

Chaminade 4, Hawaii Pacific 1

Pair results

1. Mahala Ka’apuni/Nanna Inoue (Cham) def. Erika Markentin/Kate Allan (HPU)

21-17, 18-21, 15-10.

2. Leilani Ama/Grace Talpash (Cham) def. Lauren Harris/Marley Sandoval (HPU)

21-13, 21-14.

3. Hula Crisostomo/Reina Krueger (Cham)def. Kohana Fukuchi/Ella Schoene (HPU) 21-13, 21-17.

4. DeLaney Poling/Kanoelehua (Cham) def. Alayna Grinstead/Sofia Cooper (HPU) 21-15, 21-15.

5. Kylie Komo/Ella Dotson (HPU) def.

Kendall Rios/Brooklyn Poling (Cham)

22-20, 21-18.

Order of finish: 2, 4, 3*, 5, 1

Pair in bold indicates clinching point.