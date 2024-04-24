Letter: Legislature takes small, significant steps forward

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Big ticket reforms like term limits and full public financing of elections may be beneficial but won’t necessarily curb big money’s influence in the Citizens United era.

Having served on the state Commission to Improve Standards of Conduct, I’ve testified in support of public financing. But reform can include other measures as well.

For example, House Speaker Scott Saiki recently issued a memo indicating that House conferees will verbally articulate the purpose and content of a bill before a vote. While some may bemoan this change as far too incremental, it is another meaningful step forward in creating a more transparent process.

House and Senate leadership should explore other proactive ways to improve government operations in the next biennium. This may include the long overdue use of fiscal notes to objectively delineate the costs or savings of a bill and appointing inspectors general to monitor executive departments.

Nikos Leverenz

Salt Lake

