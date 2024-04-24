Off the news: Don’t hike Haiku Stairs, now a work site

The Haiku Stairs are slated for removal, with full-scale operations beginning in about a week — and so, predictably, trespassers intent on taking the challenging climb on the Windward side one last time have proliferated. But for those considering the illegal climb, the Honolulu Police Department has a word of advice: Don’t.

“It’s not about you, and don’t be selfish,” said Honolulu Police Maj. Randall Platt, warning would-be thrill-seekers that the stairs are now “an active work site,” so even more dangerous than before. Hikers who ignore the warnings and access the stairs are being cited for criminal trespass.