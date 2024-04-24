Off the news: Troubling unrest at the heart of HART

The conflicts at the top of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation grow increasingly worrisome, especially since the rail project itself must stay on track.

It’s unclear whether the recent raised-voice clash between HART board chair Colleen Hanabusa and CEO Lori Kahikina stemmed from personal animosity, valid professional concerns over staff turnover, deeper construction problems — or all of the above. Let’s just hope it doesn’t signal even more turmoil ahead for Skyline, which must be completed with minimal disruption and no more cost overruns.