Gov. Green pledges to sign short-term rentals bill
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Members of Lahaina Strong gathered at the state Capitol on Tuesday, having traveled from Maui to urge lawmakers to pass Senate Bill 2919.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Members of Lahaina Strong gathered at the state Capitol on Tuesday, having traveled from Maui to urge lawmakers to pass Senate Bill 2919. Speaking above was Paele Kiakona, co-organizer of Lahaina Strong.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Paele Kiakona, left, co-organizer of Lahaina Strong, was embraced by Gov. Josh Green on Tuesday during a news conference at the state Capitol. People gathered to support bills beneficial to Lahaina, specifically a bill giving counties the power to phase out short-term rentals.