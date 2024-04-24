Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, April 24, 2024 74° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Gov. Green pledges to sign short-term rentals bill

By Victoria Budiono

Today Updated 12:26 a.m.

Editors' PicksMauiMaui Wildfires

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Members of Lahaina Strong gathered at the state Capitol on Tuesday, having traveled from Maui to urge lawmakers to pass Senate Bill 2919.
1/3
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Members of Lahaina Strong gathered at the state Capitol on Tuesday, having traveled from Maui to urge lawmakers to pass Senate Bill 2919.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Members of Lahaina Strong gathered at the state Capitol on Tuesday, having traveled from Maui to urge lawmakers to pass Senate Bill 2919. Speaking above was Paele Kiakona, co-organizer of Lahaina Strong.
2/3
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Members of Lahaina Strong gathered at the state Capitol on Tuesday, having traveled from Maui to urge lawmakers to pass Senate Bill 2919. Speaking above was Paele Kiakona, co-organizer of Lahaina Strong.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Paele Kiakona, left, co-organizer of Lahaina Strong, was embraced by Gov. Josh Green on Tuesday during a news conference at the state Capitol. People gathered to support bills beneficial to Lahaina, specifically a bill giving counties the power to phase out short-term rentals.
3/3
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Paele Kiakona, left, co-organizer of Lahaina Strong, was embraced by Gov. Josh Green on Tuesday during a news conference at the state Capitol. People gathered to support bills beneficial to Lahaina, specifically a bill giving counties the power to phase out short-term rentals.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Members of Lahaina Strong gathered at the state Capitol on Tuesday, having traveled from Maui to urge lawmakers to pass Senate Bill 2919.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Members of Lahaina Strong gathered at the state Capitol on Tuesday, having traveled from Maui to urge lawmakers to pass Senate Bill 2919. Speaking above was Paele Kiakona, co-organizer of Lahaina Strong.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Paele Kiakona, left, co-organizer of Lahaina Strong, was embraced by Gov. Josh Green on Tuesday during a news conference at the state Capitol. People gathered to support bills beneficial to Lahaina, specifically a bill giving counties the power to phase out short-term rentals.