Ronald McDonald House Charities of Hawaii has named Ed Nishioka president, succeeding Jerri Chong, who retired after serving the organization for 23 years. Nishioka was previously director of development for the Boy Scouts America, Aloha Council and managed Marcus Mariota’s Motive8 Foundation for eight years; he also currently serves on the boards of Straub Medical Center, Boys and Girls Club of Hawaii, American Fundraising Professionals Aloha Chapter, Southern Oregon University and Kidz for a Cause.

Kukui‘ula has promoted Heather Carver to licensed sales assistant and Tiffany Dusenberry to director of food and beverage. Carver joined Kukui‘ula’s realty group in 2015 as a community ambassador and later transitioned into her previous role as an unlicensed sales assistant. Dusenberry joined in 2013 as food and beverage manager; she was previously director of food and beverage in 2018, prior to serving as director of events in July 2021.

