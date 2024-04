BASEBALL

>> Aiva Arquette (Saint Louis), Washington: Had three hits in an 11-2 win over Portland to kick off a big week with seven hits in four games and run his hitting streak to 13 games. He hit a leadoff home run to begin the series at Utah and also stole a base, the first time this season he homered and stole a base in the same contest.

>> Mason Hirata (Waiakea), Nevada: Got his first hit and first home run of his sophomore season against UNLV, rapping out three hits and drawing his first three walks in the series. Hirata has started four straight games at second base after coming off the bench and earning only eight at-bats previously.

>> Caleb Lomavita (Saint Louis), California: Collected six hits — two in each game — in a sweep of Oregon State, scoring four runs and hitting his 12th home run of the season. He has scored a run in six straight games for the Bears, all of them victories. The junior is climbing California’s career hitting charts, needing two home runs to match Dylan Beavers for seventh all time and seven RBIs from tying Mike Tonis for 10th.

>> Kodey Shojinaga (Mid-Pacific), Kansas: Scored five runs in a series win over Baylor despite banging out only two hits thanks to four walks. The freshman has been on base in 12 straight games for the Jayhawks.

>> Tyler Quinn (Maryknoll), Utah: Broke out with eight hits in four games last week, scoring six runs and driving in eight, including a season-high four in the win over Utah Valley. Quinn’s outburst this week raised his average from .197 to .233.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

>> Ella Connor (Seabury Hall), Cal Poly: Wrapped up the regular season with two more victories at the No. 1 spot with Izzy Martinez, sweeping pairs from Alabama-Birmingham and Loyola Marymount. The Mustangs are ranked a program-high fourth in the AVCA poll and the Connor/Martinez tandem are 21-7 at the top spot.

WOMEN’S GOLF

>> Leia Chung (Leilehua), Boise State: Carried the Folds of Honor bag for the program in the Mountain West Championship, finishing in a tie for 18th after a 71 in the final round, the fifth-lowest conference championship round in school history. Teal Matsueda (Kalani) finished in a tie for 29th.

>> Kara Kaneshiro (Kalani), Colorado State: Finished tied for 15th in her first Mountain West Championship, helping the Rams to a third-place finish. The freshman shot a 71 in the first round, 75 in the second round and closed with a 72.

>> Karissa Kilby (Punahou), Florida International: Posted a top-20 finish in the Conference USA Championships with nine birdies. The reigning Manoa Cup champion ended up in a tie for 17th, shooting a consistent 74-73-75 with a birdie on her final hole.

>> Ashley Koga (Moanalua), Sacramento State: The freshman had the best tournament of her young career with a sixth-place finish at the Big Sky championships, helping the Hornets to their fourth conference title in five years and a berth in the NCAA Championships. Koga shot a 69 in the second round, her first round in the 60s, and tied for second-lowest round of the day behind her teammate and sister, Jennifer Koga.

>> Myah McDonald (Mid-Pacific), New Mexico: Walked away from the Mountain West Championship with a top-five finish for the second time in her career, opening with a 72, tying the low round of the day with a 69 in the second round and closing with a 73 to finish in a tie for fifth.

>> Raya Nakao (Punahou), Oregon State: Fired successive 69s to finish tied for ninth in the Pac-12 Championships, the first time she put two sub-70 rounds together in her brief college career. It was her best finish since the Molly Collegiate Invitational in September and will move her onto regionals beginning next month.

SOFTBALL

>> Allie Capello (‘Iolani), Pacific: Hit safely in all five games this week, including her first career home run in a win over Creighton. The sophomore didn’t have an RBI all season before driving in four in the doubleheader.

>> Taryn Irimata (Campbell), Nevada: Got a spot start and beat Saint Mary’s 13-2, allowing one earned run over five innings for her third victory in her third start and fifth appearance. She struck out a season-high eight batters and walked only one.

>> Logan Ray Gaspar (Maryknoll), Cal State Bakersfield: Saved her best series of the season for her trip back home, pounding out five hits and scoring three runs in a sweep at the hands of Hawaii at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. Her three hits in the first game of a doubleheader was the first time with three safeties in a game in her career.

>> Keila Kamoku (Kamehameha), Brigham Young: Blasted two home runs in a 5-1 victory over Iowa State, her first time with multiple dingers in a game. She had only one hit in the final two games of the series, but teammate Ailana Agbayani (‘Iolani) had three hits and pitched in all three games of the series with six strikeouts in 72⁄3 innings.

> Maya Matsubara (Punahou), Colorado State: Scored seven runs on five hits in a doubleheader sweep of San Jose State. She hit her first home run in a month and was hit by two pitches. The senior has reached base in seven consecutive plate appearances.

>> Shonty Passi (Punahou), Utah: Had five hits in her three games last week, scoring four runs and driving in two. She had struggled at the plate to begin her college career, hitting .131 in early April, but is hitting .524 in her last seven games, all victories.

WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

>> Tatum Moku (Kamehameha), Washington State: Took second place in the pole vault at the Cougar Classic by clearing 13 feet, 2 1/2 inches, finishing behind teammate Eva Lowder’s school record 13-11.75. It was the freshman’s first time over 13 feet since February and her personal record outdoors.

>> Elle Rimando (Mililani), Mount Holyoke: Stepped in for injured standout teammate Aria Mallare and won three events at a tri-meet with Smith and Wellesley. The sophomore won the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 10 inches, triple jump with a 33-4 and 100 meters with a time of 13.1 seconds, the second time in her young career she has won three events. She nearly collected four golds, running third in the 4×100, but her team finished a distant second to Wellesley.

WOMEN’S WATER POLO

>> Ocean Akau (Kamehameha-Hawaii), Augustana: The junior scored four goals in a match for the first time since her freshman year to help the Vikings to a 14-10 win over Austin and their second straight Collegiate Water Polo Association title. Akau was named to the all-tournament team for her eight goals and six assists in the three matches. Her sister, Waiahuli Akau (Kamehameha-Hawaii), had two goals, six assists and three field blocks in the tournament and the team has won 12 straight matches.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Kupono Browne (‘Iolani), Brigham Young: Put down 14 kills and added nine digs in a 3-2 loss to Southern California, ending his season in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation quarterfinals. Browne was rewarded for his season by being named to the All-MPSF second team, leading the league in service aces with 21 in 12 matches and third in kills with 148.

>> Jack Deuchar (Punahou), Southern California: Carried the Trojans with a career-high 30 kills in a 3-2 win over Brigham Young in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation quarterfinals, the most kills for the program since All-American Simon Gallas had 30 against Penn State in 2022. He also had seven digs, four aces, one assist and one block assist in the match. The junior was limited to 11 kills but still led the team in the semifinals the next night, a sweep at the hands of UCLA. Sophomore Riley Haine (Punahou) had nine kills in the win over the Cougars, but only one on three swings in the loss to UCLA.

>> DiAeris McRaven (Moanalua), Long Beach State: Held down the middle for the Beach and helped win a Big West Championship. The junior put down eight kills in two matches at the conference championships hosted by Hawaii, adding eight blocks. He has accounted for more than five points in nine straight matches.

>> Kale Spencer (Kamehameha-Maui), Long Island: Went off for a season-high 18 kills but saw his season end with a 3-1 loss to Sacred Heart in the first round of the Northeast Conference tournament. The sophomore was named to the conference’s second team before the tournament, leading the team in kills (208) and digs (100) while finishing third in blocks (50).