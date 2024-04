Scoreboard – April 24, 2024

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

BULLETIN BOARD

SOCCER

Kalani High School is seeking a boys varsity head soccer coach. Candidates will need a proven record of developing a

program and having substantial knowledge of the game. Deadline is May 10. For a complete job description and how to apply, visit: kalaniathletics.org/employment-

opportunities/

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

OIA Division I: Tournament, quarterfinals, Pearl City at Aiea, 3 p.m.; Campbell vs.

Roosevelt, 3 p.m. at Stevenson Intermediate School field; Moanalua at Mililani, 3 p.m.;

Kalani at Kailua, 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Tournament, first round, Radford vs. Kalaheo, 3 p.m. at Kailua Rec. Center field; Waialua at Waianae, 3 p.m.

SAILING

ILH: Varsity II and III, Holden

Championship I, 4 p.m. at Magic Island.

SOFTBALL

ILH Varsity II: Double-elimination

tournament, Sacred Hearts vs. Damien, 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Field.

OIA Division I: Tournament, first round, Waianae at Castle, 3 p.m.; Kaimuki vs. Leilehua, 3 p.m. at Kaala Elementary School field; Nanakuli at Moanalua, 3 p.m.; Roosevelt at Kapolei, 3 p.m.

TENNIS

ILH girls: Round 2 Team Tournament. Consolation final, Hawaii Baptist at

Kamehameha, 4 p.m. Third place, Punahou II at Mid-Pacific, 4:15 p.m. Championship, ‘Iolani at Punahou I, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

ILH: Championship trials, field events at

3 p.m.; running events at 4 p.m. at

Kamehameha.

WATER POLO

OIA girls: Tournament, first round, Kapolei vs. Mililani, 6 p.m.; Kalaheo vs. Roosevelt, 7:10 p.m. Games at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA Division I boys: Tournament, first round. At McKinley: Kahuku vs. Waipahu, 5:30 p.m.; Radford vs. Roosevelt, to follow. At Aiea: Leilehua vs. Kalani, 5:30 p.m.;

Kaiser vs. Aiea, to follow.

OIA Division II boys: Tournament, first round, Kaimuki vs. Waianae, 5:30 p.m.;

Kapolei vs. Kalaheo, to follow. Matches at Kalaheo.

THURSDAY

BASEBALL

OIA Division I: Tournament. Semifinals

at Les Murakami Stadium, Campbell/

Roosevelt winner vs. Pearl City/Aiea winner, 4 p.m.; Kalani/Kailua winner vs. Moanalua/Mililani winner, 6:30 p.m. Fifth-place

semifinals: Campbell/Roosevelt loser vs. Pearl City/Aiea loser, 3 p.m. at higher seed; Kalani/Kailua loser vs. Moanalua/Mililani loser, 3 p.m. at higher seed.

OIA Division II: Tournament, semifinals, Radford/Kalaheo winner at Kahuku, 3 p.m.; Waialua/Waianae winner at Kapolei, 3 p.m.

SAILING

ILH: Varsity I, Dole Championship I, 4 p.m. at Magic Island.

SOFTBALL

ILH Varsity I: Double-elimination

tournament, Maryknoll at Kamehameha,

4 p.m.; ‘Iolani vs. Punahou, 4 p.m. at TBD.

OIA Division I: Tournament, quarterfinals, Waianae/Castle winner vs. Mililani, 2 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park; Kaimuki/Leilehua winner, 3 p.m. at Kaiser; Nanakuli/Moanalua winner at Campbell, 3 p.m.;

Roosevelt/Kapolei winner vs. Kalani, 3 p.m. at Kilauea District Park field.

OIA Division II: Tournament, first round,

Kalaheo at Waialua, 3 p.m.; Farrington at Kailua, 3 p.m.

TENNIS

ILH boys: Maryknoll at Punahou II, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

OIA: Eastern Division Trials, 3:45 p.m. at Kaiser.

OIA: Western Division Trials, 3:45 p.m. at Pearl City.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys Varsity I: Tournament, ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 6 p.m. Varsity II/III

tournament, Island Pacific vs. Maryknoll,

5 p.m. at Damien; Assets at Hanalani,

6 p.m.; Hawaiian Mission at Damien,

6:30 p.m.

OIA Division I boys: Tournament,

quarterfinals. At Moanalua: Radford/

Roosevelt winner vs. Campbell, 5:30 p.m.; Kahuku/Waipahu winner vs. Moanalua, to follow. At Mililani: Kaiser/Aiea winner vs. Castle, 5:30 p.m.; Leilehua/Kalani winner vs. Mililani, to follow.

OIA Division II boys: Tournament,

semifinals, Kaimuki/Waianae winner vs. Kailua, 5:30 p.m.; Kapolei/Kalaheo winner vs. Waialua, to follow. Matches at Waialua.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I Tournament. Third place, Mid-Pacific vs. ‘Iolani, 5 p.m. Final, Kamehameha vs. Punahou, 6:15 p.m. Games at Kamehameha.

OIA girls: Tournament, semifinals, Kapolei/

Mililani winner vs. Kahuku, 6 p.m.; Kalaheo/

Roosevelt winner vs. Kaiser, 7:10 p.m. Games at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu

Regional Park.

BASEBALL

BIG WEST STANDINGS

Conference Overall

W L Pct. GB W L

UC Irvine 11 4 .733 — 29 8

UCSB 11 4 .733 — 25 11

CS Northridge 11 4 .733 — 24 14

UCSD 13 5 .722 11⁄2 26 11

Cal Poly 12 6 .667 11⁄2 22 16

Hawaii 6 9 .400 5 22 15

!-LBSU 7 11 .389 51⁄2 20 17

UC Davis 5 10 .333 6 18 20

CS Bakersfield 6 12 .333 61⁄2 11 27

CS Fullerton 5 13 .278 71⁄2 13 25

UC Riverside 3 12 .200 8 12 23

!-does not include one tie

UH SCHEDULE

(Record 22-15 overall; 6-9 Big West)

Sun., Feb. 4 Alumni Game (exb.) W, 9-0 Fri., Feb 16 Mississippi L, 4-5 (13 inn.)

Sat., Feb. 17 Mississippi L, 2-5 (7 inn.)

Sat., Feb. 17 Mississippi W, 9-1(7 inn.)

Sun., Feb. 18 Mississippi W, 13-4

Fri., Feb. 23 NC State L, 12-17

Sat., Feb. 24 NC State W, 7-5

Sun., Feb. 25 NC State L, 10-8

Wed., Feb. 28 at Hawaii Hilo W, 15-2 Fri., Mar. 1 Holy Cross W, 12-1

Sat., Mar. 2 Holy Cross L, 4-6

Sun., Mar. 3 Holy Cross W, 7-4

Mon., Mar. 4 Holy Cross W, 9-2

Fri., Mar. 8 Rice L, 2-5

Sat., Mar. 9 Rice W, 4-3

Sun., Mar. 10 Rice W, 12-1

Mon., Mar. 11 Rice W, 7-5

Fri., Mar. 15 at CSU Bakers.! W, 2-0

Sat., Mar. 16 at CSU Bakers.! W, 11-7

Sun., Mar. 17 at CSU Bakersfield! L, 2-3

Fri., Mar. 22 San Diego St. W, 16-5

Sat., Mar. 23 San Diego St. W, 16-0

Sun., Mar. 24 SDSU W, 6-5 (10 inn.)

Thurs., Mar. 28 UC Irvine! L, 3-6

Fri., Mar. 29 UC Irvine! L, 8-12

Sat., Mar. 30 UC Irvine! L, 5-12

Tues., April 2 Hawaii Pacific W, 10-1

Fri., April 5 at UC Davis! L 5-9

Sat., April 6 at UC Davis! W, 4-2 (10)

Sun., April 7 at UC Davis! W, 4-3 (10)

Tues., April 9 at Santa Clara W, 9-3

Fri., April 12 at UCSB! L, 2-8

Sat., April 13 at UCSB! L, 6-10

Sun., April 14 at UCSB! L, 2-6

Tues., April 16 Chaminade W, 2-0

Fri., April 19 Cal Poly! W, 4-3

Sat., April 20 Cal Poly! L, 5-9

Sun., April 21 Cal Poly! W, 6-5 (11)

Friday at UC San Diego! 3 p.m.

Saturday at UC San Diego! 11 a.m.

Sunday at UC San Diego! 10 a.m.

Tues., April 30 Hawaii Hilo 6:35 p.m.

Fri., May 3 CS Northridge! 6:35 p.m.

Sat., May 4 CS Northridge! 6:35 p.m.

Sun., May 5 CS Northridge! 1:05 p.m.

Thurs., May 9 UC Riverside! 6:35 p.m.

Fri., May 10 UC Riverside! 6:35 p.m.

Sun., May 12 UC Riverside! 1:05 p.m.

Fri., May 17 at Long Beach St.! 3 p.m.

Sat., May 18 at Long Beach St.! 3 p.m.

Sun., May 19 at Long Beach St.! 1 p.m.

Thurs., May 23 CS Fullerton! 6:35 p.m.

Fri., May 24 CS Fullerton! 6:35 p.m.

Sat., May 25 CS Fullerton! TBD

Home games at Les Murakami Stadium

!—Big West game

ILH

Division I

Tie-breaker playoffs

Tuesday

Third place

At Ala Wai Field

‘Iolani 4, Mid-Pacific 2

W—Kasyn Amazaki. S—Chase Thompson.

Leading hitters—Iol: Cole Ide 3-3, 3 2bs; Mana Lau Kong 3b; Oni Dawson 3b. MPI: Chandler Murray 2 runs.

Championship

At Central Oahu Regional Park

Saint Louis 12, Kamehameha 2, 5 inn.

W—Shannon Fee.

Leading hitters—StL: Tanner Chun 3 runs; Kolby Gushiken 3-4, 3b, 2 runs, 5 RBIs; Kaili Kane 2-2; Sean Yamaguchi 3-4, 2b,

2 RBIs; Chase Sutherland 2-3; Kaiser Lemau 2 runs; Kahanu Martinez 2-3, 2 runs. KS: Jace Souza 2-3, 2b, 2 RBIs.

Monday

Semifinals

At Ala Wai Field

Kamehameha 5, ‘Iolani 1

W—Alaka‘i Kiakona. S—Elai Iwanaga.

Leading hitters—KS: Dillon Andres 2-3; Matthew Zarriello 2-4, 2b. Iol: Mana Lau Kong 2-3, 3b; Treydon Chong Kee 2-3.

At Mid-Pacific

Saint Louis 5, Mid-Pacific 4

W—Laakea Correa.

Leading hitters—StL: Tanner Chun 2 runs; Sean Yamaguchi HR, 2 RBIs; Mana Heffernan 2-3, 2b. MPI: Eli Sniffen 2-2, 2b; Kylan Chun 2-4.

OIA

Tuesday

Division I Tournament

First round

At Kaiser

Pearl City 9, Kaiser 3

W—Noah Bernal.

Leading hitters—PC: Ethan Higashionna 3-4; Bernal 2-3, 2 runs; Tyler Nishimura 2-3; Jayson Au Hoy 2-4, HR, 4 RBIs;

Logan Honma 2b. Kais: Caleb Hamasaki HR, 3 RBIs.

At Campbell

Campbell 9, Castle 0

W—Shaven Sarono. S—Jerry Etrata.

Leading hitters—Camp: Kayne Carlos 2-2, 2 runs; Shaven Sarono 2 RBIs;

Slade Sarono 2-3; Julian Riley Rosal 2-2; Lanzon Nagum 3-4; Etrata 2b; Hunter Lindsey HR.

Note: The Sabers’ Shaven Sarono (four

innings) and Jerry Etrata combined on a one-hitter with one walk and eight strikeouts.

At Moanalua

Moanalua 7, Leilehua 1

W—Brandon Deth.

Leading hitters—Moan: Hunter Nishina 2-3; Kaiden Sonoda Fukumoto 2 RBIs; Conner Dempsey 3-4, 2b; Tayden Kaawa 2-2. Lei: Kai Freitas 2b.

At Nanakuli

Kalani 3, Nanakuli 1

W—Cameron Kobayashi. S—Koki Hayashi.

Leading hitters—Kaln: Wyatt Ishii 3b,

3 RBIs; Dyson Murakami 2-3, 2b. Nan: Chavez Kanakaole 3-3, 2b.

MLB CALENDAR

May 20-22 — Owners’ meetings, New York.

July 13 — Futures Game, Arlington, Texas.

July 14-16 — Amateur draft, Arlington,

Texas.

July 15 — Home Run Derby, Arlington,

Texas.

July 16 — All-Star Game, Arlington, Texas.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Boys Varsity I

Tournament

Round 5

‘Iolani def. Hawaii Baptist 14-25, 25-18,

27-25, 26-24

GOLF

ILH

At Leilehua Golf Course

Monday

Varsity I Finals

Boys

148—Tyler Tamayori (StL). 149—Bryce

Toledo-Lue (Pun), Jordan Takai (Pun).

150—Jackson Ibarra (MPI). 151—Justin Todd (Pun). 153—Maximus Waki (HBA). 154—

Jacob Chien (Iol). 156—Aiden Sugiahara (Iol), Storm Gibb (KS). 157—Ethan Nouchi (HBA).

Girls

141—Jasmine Wong (Iol). 152—Jacey Kage (HBA). 156—Jessica Lee (Pun), Samantha Monroe (Pun). 157—Bri-Ela Nakagawa (Pun).

WATER POLO

ILH

Girls Varsity I

Semifinals

Tuesday

At Kamehameha

Punahou 14, Mid-Pacific 4. Goal scorers—Pun: Synnove Robinson 6, Reese Stallsmith 2, Hope McCarren 2, Kalloa Kerber, Oli Cluney, NA 2.

MPI: Hoapilli Kukea-Shultz, Gigi Kiyabu, Zsuza Horvath, Kendall Clark.

Kamehameha 10, ‘Iolani 3. Goal scorers—KS: Ava Gurney 3, Leinaala Wong 3, Tea Brandon 2, Laikukamahina Wong 2. Iol: Alexi Sueoka 2, Kaya Pestana 1.

SOFTBALL

ILH

Tuesday

Varsity I

Double-elimination tournament

At Punahou

Punahou 14, Mid-Pacific 4, 6 inn.

W—Tasi Taufahema.

Leading hitters—Pun: Taryn Ho 3-4, 2b, HR, 3 runs; Kahiau Aina 3-4, 3 runs;

Lexi Hinahara 2b, 2 RBIs; Amber McIntosh

2 runs; Taufahema 2-2, 2b, 3 RBIs; Shayla Yamashita 2b, 2 RBIs; Sydeny Capello

2 runs; Fa‘atamali‘i Brown 2-3; Austen

Kinney 2-2. MPI: Emi Kano 2-4; Ahuhea Wong-Barboza 2-3; Alexa Siu 2-3, 3b, HR, 3 RBIs; Kailey Furuta 2b; Paige Maeda 2b.