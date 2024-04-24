Honolulu Star-Advertiser

UH men’s volleyball has high hopes for next season

Billy Hull

By Billy Hull

Today

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII ATHLETICS Tread Rosenthal was named the Big West Conference Freshman of the Year on Tuesday. He is the fourth Warrior to earn such an award and the first since 2010.
Tread Rosenthal was named the Big West Conference Freshman of the Year on Tuesday. He is the fourth Warrior to earn such an award and the first since 2010.

Hawaii coach Charlie Wade watched during the second set against Cal State Northridge on March 23 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

2024 MARCH 23 SPT UH CSUN VB HSA PHOTO BY CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii head coach Charlie Wade watches during the second set against Cal State Northridge on Saturday.

