Letter: Burning trash could be answer to power woes

Putting a stop to all burning and filtering of toxic exhaust is great, but be realistic — burning garbage is brilliant. All power plants should be next to landfills not only to burn trash but the methane gas that is produced by the mountain of rubbish. We should have trash cans dedicated to burnable waste.

No one ever mutters a word when millions of acres of timber are burned and we fumble around like fools with no clue how to put out a wildfire.

Use your brilliant minds to implement something — chlorine gas, fireproof feller bunchers, better toxin filters. We better have a new solution before we kill our old solutions.

Ryan Routh

Kaaawa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter