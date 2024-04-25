Letter: Don’t be a nanny state, make adult-use pot legal

I will agree to disagree with city Prosecutor Steve Alm in his viewpoints concerning marijuana. Nationwide, the cannabis black market is probably worth well over $100 billion. I do not think the Mexican cartel employees are paying taxes on their bribes, kickbacks and other illicit income.

We should not be a nanny state that enacts prohibitions because people might unfortunately die. The teachers and first responders need raises, which a legal marijuana business would contribute to. The entire mess is similar to the prohibition of liquor back in the 1920s.

Phil Robertson

Kailua

