Letter: Don’t be a nanny state, make adult-use pot legal

I will agree to disagree with city Prosecutor Steve Alm in his viewpoints concerning marijuana. Nationwide, the cannabis black market is probably worth well over $100 billion. I do not think the Mexican cartel employees are paying taxes on their bribes, kickbacks and other illicit income.
We should not be a nanny state that enacts prohibitions because people might unfortunately die. The teachers and first responders need raises, which a legal marijuana business would contribute to. The entire mess is similar to the prohibition of liquor back in the 1920s.
Phil Robertson
Kailua
