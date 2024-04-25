Letter: Israel clearly guilty of ethnic cleansing in Gaza

In response to Friday’s letter, does the writer have any knowledge of the Balfour Declaration of 1917 written by Lord Balfour (“Genocide is a misnomer when talking about Gaza,” Star-Advertiser, April 19)?

The statement announced the U.K. government’s support to make a best-effort attempt to facilitate the establishment of a home for the Jewish people. There is a part in the declaration that is often forgotten. It backs the idea for a Jewish homeland provided nothing would be done which may prejudice the civil and religious rights of the non-Jewish communities in Palestine.

In recent years the Israeli government has put blockades around Gaza and continues to pummel Palestinians and aid workers with impunity. This is a clear indication Israeli officials want starvation to take its toll. Absolutely nothing is done to prevent Israeli settlers from blocking supply trucks trying to enter Gaza, clearly showing Israel is guilty of ethnic cleansing, genocide and illegal occupation.

Norman Fujioka

Liliha

