Off the news: Voter notification cards herald elections

Voters, you have been served. Notification cards confirming registration for the ballot box are on their way across Hawaii’s electorate. This is key to clarifying who is on the rolls and their district, so voters can be sure which candidates will be among their choices.

If nothing is received in the mail, do an update (links are prominent at elections.hawaii.gov). If residents get a card addressed to someone else, write “not at this address” on the card and return it by mail.

This is one official sign that the election year is here, but there will be more.