On the Move: Gary Spencer and Erika Kauffman

Highgate, a real estate and hospitality management company, has announced two appointments to its Hawaii leadership team:

>> Gary Spencer has been named senior vice president of Sales and Marketing, Luxury, Lifestyle and Hawaii. He has more than 20 years of hospitality, sales and marketing experience. He spent 20 years at Evolution & Aimbridge Hospitality. Prior to that, he was a co-founder and principal at Evolution Hospitality.

>> Erika Kauffman has been appointed senior vice president of Sales and Marketing, Luxury, Lifestyle and Hawaii. She has more than 27 years of marketing and communications experience. Most recently, she was the founder and president of EPR+, a marketing, communications and public relations consultancy representing brands across sectors including travel, tourism and hospitality; and film and television.

