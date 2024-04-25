Repairs on 2 Oahu bridges begin next week
COURTESY CITY DEPARTMENT OF DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION
Work on the Rainbow Bridge, above, over Anahulu Stream is expected to take one year, while repairs to the Dillingham Boulevard Bridge, over Kapalama Canal will last about four months.
