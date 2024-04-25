Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Repairs on 2 Oahu bridges begin next week

Kacie Yamamoto

By Kacie Yamamoto

Today Updated 11:04 p.m.

COURTESY CITY DEPARTMENT OF DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION Work on the Rainbow Bridge, above, over Anahulu Stream is expected to take one year, while repairs to the Dillingham Boulevard Bridge, over Kapalama Canal will last about four months.
