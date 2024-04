Scoreboard – April 25, 2024

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

OIA Division I: Tournament. Semifinals

at Les Murakami Stadium, Roosevelt vs. Aiea, 4 p.m.; Kailua vs. Moanalua, 6:30 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals: Pearl City at

Campbell, 3 p.m.; Kalani at Mililani, 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Tournament, semifinals, Radford at Kahuku, 3 p.m.; Waianae at

Kapolei, 3 p.m.

SAILING

ILH: Varsity I, Dole Championship I, 4 p.m. at Magic Island.

SOFTBALL

ILH Varsity I: Double-elimination

tournament, Maryknoll at Kamehameha,

4 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Punahou, 4 p.m.

OIA Division I: Tournament, quarterfinals, Waianae vs. Mililani, 2 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park; Leilehua at Kaiser,

3 p.m.; Moanalua at Campbell, 3 p.m.;

Kapolei vs. Kalani, 3 p.m. at Kilauea District Park field.

OIA Division II: Tournament, first round,

Kalaheo at Waialua, 3 p.m.; Farrington at Kailua, 3 p.m.

TENNIS

ILH boys: Maryknoll at Punahou II, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

OIA: Eastern Division Trials, 3:45 p.m. at Kaiser.

OIA: Western Division Trials, 3:45 p.m. at Pearl City.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys: Varsity I tournament, ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 6 p.m. Varsity II/III

tournament, Island Pacific vs. Maryknoll,

5 p.m. at Damien; Assets at Hanalani,

6 p.m.; Hawaiian Mission at Damien,

6:30 p.m.

OIA Division I boys: Tournament,

quarterfinals. At Moanalua: Radford/

Roosevelt winner vs. Campbell, 5:30 p.m.; Kahuku/Waipahu winner vs. Moanalua, to follow. At Mililani: Kaiser/Aiea winner vs. Castle, 5:30 p.m.; Leilehua/Kalani winner vs. Mililani, to follow.

OIA Division II boys: Tournament,

semifinals, Kaimuki/Waianae winner vs. Kailua, 5:30 p.m.; Kapolei/Kalaheo winner vs. Waialua, to follow. Matches at Waialua.

WATER POLO

ILH girls Varsity I: Tournament. Third place, Mid-Pacific vs. ‘Iolani, 5 p.m. Final, Kamehameha vs. Punahou, 6:15 p.m. Games at Kamehameha.

OIA girls: Tournament, semifinals, Mililani vs. Kahuku, 6 p.m.; Roosevelt vs. Kaiser, 7:10 p.m. Games at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Double-elimination tournament,

Punahou at Mid-Pacific; Maryknoll at ‘Iolani; Pac-Five vs. Kamehameha at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1. Games start at 3:30 p.m.

OIA Division I: Tournament, final, Kailua/Moanalua winner vs. Roosevelt/Aiea winner, 6:30 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

OIA Division II: Tournament, final, Waianae/Kapolei winner vs. Radford/

Kahuku winner, 4 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

SOFTBALL

ILH Varsity II: Double-elimination

tournament, Damien vs. Pac-Five, 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Field.

OIA Division I: Tournament. Semifinals at McKinley, Leilehua/Kaiser winner vs. Waianae/Mililani winner, 5:30 p.m.;

Kapolei/Kalani winner vs. Moanalua/

Campbell winner, 7:30 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals: Leilehua/Kaiser loser vs. Waianae/Mililani loser, 3 p.m. at higher seed; Kapolei/Kalani loser vs. Moanalua/Campbell loser, 3 p.m. at higher seed.

OIA Division II: Tournament. Semifinals, Kalaheo/Waialua winner at Aiea, 3 p.m.; Farrington/Kailua winner at Radford, 3 p.m. Fifth place, if needed, Farrington/Kailua loser vs. Kalaheo/Waialua loser, 3 p.m. at higher seed.

TENNIS

OIA: Individual Championship, Day 1,

1 p.m. at Jarand M.Y. Iwase Tennis

Complex at CORP.

TRACK AND FIELD

ILH: Championship finals, field events at

4 p.m.; running events at 5 p.m. at

Kamehameha.

WATER POLO

OIA girls: Tournament. Fifth place, Kapolei vs. Kalaheo, 5 p.m. Third place, Mililani/

Kahuku loser vs. Roosevelt/Kaiser loser, 6:10 p.m. Championship, Mililani/Kahuku winner vs. Roosevelt/Kaiser winner,

7:20 p.m. Games at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.

BASEBALL

OIA

Division I Tournament

Quarterfinals

Wednesday

At Aiea

Aiea 7, Pearl City 3

W—Brennen Panis.

Leading hitters—Aiea: Ryen Abe 2-4, 3b, 2 RBIs; Bostan Ujimori HR, 2 RBIs; Panis 3b. PC: Ethan Higashionna 2-3; Logan Honma HR, 2 runs.

At Stevenson Intermediate School field

Roosevelt 8, Campbell 2

W—Xavier Pressley.

Leading hitters—Roos: Travis Terayama 2-4, 2b, 2 runs; Brayden Moy 2-3, 2 runs; Toku Wada-Goode 3-4, 2b, 2 RBIs; Brayden Higa 3 RBIs; Mackenzie Doi 2-3.

At Mililani

Moanalua 2, Mililani 1

W—Coy Sasano. S—Kaiden Sonoda

Fukumoto

Leading hitters—Moan: Dawson Sugawa 2b, 2 RBIs; Tanner Pangan 2b.

At Kailua

Kailua 10, Kalani 1

W—DJ Kauahi.

Leading hitters—Kail: Ka‘alekahi Kuhaulua 2-4, 2b, 3 runs; Masao Minami 4-4, 3 2bs,

2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kalama Carreira 2 RBIs; Kauahi 2-3; Sage Tokoro 2b; Ryce Aoki 3b.

Note: The Surfriders’ DJ Kauahi pitched the final six innings and didn’t allow a hit, walked one and struck out five.

Division II Tournament

First Round

Wednesday

At Kailua Rec. Center field

Radford 11, Kalaheo 1, 6 inn.

W—Xavi De Alba.

Leading hitters—Rad: Zyon Telles-

Kuwahara 3 runs; Bryson Ecker 2-3, 3 runs; Mataio Tauanuu 2-3, 2b; Jacob Barner

2 RBIs; De Alba 2 runs; Wendell Harrison 2b. Kalh: Eric Hufstetler 2-4.

MIL

Tournament

Wednesday

King Kekaulike 11, Lahainaluna 1,

6 inn.

W—Halena Kaaihue (one-hitter).

Leading hitters—KK: Taydem Hashimoto 2-4; Cade Yamada 2-3; Cove Campas 2-2, 3 runs; Jaxon Wong 2-4, 2 runs.

SOFTBALL

ILH

Varsity II

Double-elimination tournament

Wednesday

At Sand Island Field

Damien 12, Sacred Hearts 0, 5 inn.

W—Shelby Baguio (four-hitter).

Leading hitters—DMS: Kailen Tolentino 2-2, 2 runs; Kylie Garcia 2-3, 3b, 2 runs;

Titi Tuifua 3-3, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Baguio 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kaia Marcellino-See 2-2,

2 RBIs; Ry Townsend 2b. SHA: Melina

Cudiamat 2-3.

OIA

Division I Tournament

First Round

Wednesday

At Castle

Waianae 5, Castle 3

W—Savana-Leigh Casuga (one-hitter).

Leading hitters—Wain: Teizsha Kaopuiki 3-4, 2 HRs, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Brylee-Rose

Demello 2-4. Cast: Kailene Berinbos HR,

2 RBIs.

At Kaala Elementary School field

Leilehua 16, Kaimuki 0, 4 inn.

W—Trinity Cabana-Rodrigues (one-hitter,

14 strikeouts)

Leading hitters—Lei: Breeann Leong HR, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Cabana-Rodrigues 2b,

2 runs; Tatetiare Suivaaia 2-3, HR, 2 runs,

2 RBIs; Maya Siufanua 2 runs; Ari Vierra 3-4, 2 RBIs; Mere Ursua 2-3, 2 runs; Kawehi Liu 3b. Lei: Shenna Palik 2b.

At Moanalua

Moanalua 15, Nanakuli 0, 4 inn.

W—Kayla Mashino (two-hitter).

Leading hitters—Moan: Mashino 2-3, HR, 4 runs; Hunter Jackson 2-3, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Maila Taga 3-3, 2b, 3b, 2 runs, 5 RBIs;

Eva Kameoka 2 RBIs; Taryn Kimura 2 runs. Nan: Jenna Ku 2b.

At Kapolei

Kapolei 13, Roosevelt 3, 6 inn.

W—Kandi Malama-Ahlo.

Leading hitters—Kap: Kendalyn Cordeiro-

Felise 3-3, 2 2bs, 3 runs; Hayden Imai 2b,

2 RBIs; Kayara-Leigh Tuiloma 2-3, 2b,

3 runs; Malama-Ahlo 2-4, 2 RBIs; Kamana‘o Seminavage 2-4, 2 RBIs; Kaylisa Nakoa 2-3, 3b, 2 RBIs. Roos: Taylor-Elise Mendoza 2b.

Makua Alii

Wednesday

Hawaiians 12, Golden Eagles 8

Na Pueo 16, Kool Katz 9

Makules 17, Kupuna Kane 5

Aikane 24, Hui Ohana 10

Bad Company 18, Sportsmen 12

Waipio 13, Yankees 12

Go Deep 12, Lokahi 11

Fat Katz 17, Firehouse 10

Action 21, Islanders 8

P.H. Shipyard 16, Na Kahuna 2

Zen 25 Ho‘o, Ikaika 18

WATER POLO

Big West WOMEN’S

Championship

At Davis, Calif.

Friday

Quarterfinals

No. 1 seed Hawaii vs. No. 8 seed Cal

State Fullerton, 7 a.m.

No. 4 seed UC San Diego vs. No. 5 seed

Cal State Northridge, 9 a.m.

No. 2 seed UC Irvine vs. No. 7 seed UC

Davis, 11:30 a.m.

No. 3 seed Long Beach State vs. No. 6

seed UC Santa Barbara, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday

Semifinals

Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 9 a.m.

Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 11 a.m.

Sunday

Final

Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 9 a.m.

OIA

Girls Tournament

First Round

Wednesday

Mililani 9, Kapolei 6. Goal scorers—Mil: Leila Maynard 6, Hailee Reason, Kiana Lee, Lana Tanigawa. Kap: Venezuela Lino 3, Kaya Gabriel, Holly LeDoux, Juliana Fliss.

Roosevelt 18, Kalaheo 5. Goal scorers—Roos: Kimberly Cassens 8, Jonna Keo 4, Jaeci Oba 2, Jochel Oba 2, Malia Lauret 2. Kalh: Paige Heiken 2, Kiana Feeney 2, Sammy Carmack.

VOLLEYBALL

BIIF

Wednesday

Boys Varsity Final

Hilo def. Waiakea 25-13, 25-18, 25-21

Boys JV Final

Hilo def. Waiakea 25-21, 25-17

BULLETIN BOARD

Aiea High School

Aiea is seeking a new varsity football head coach. Coaching experience is

preferred. Deadline is May 8. E-mail

resume to Aiea athletic director Blake Moritsugu at blake.moritsugu@k12.hi.us

Kahuku High School

Kahuku is seeking head coaches for girls soccer and swimming. Priority will be given to those who have NFHS

Fundamentals of Coaching Certification. Deadline is May 8. Interviews will be the following week. E-mail resumes to Kahuku athletic director Gillian Yamagata at

gillian.yamagata@k12.hi.us

Moanalua High School

Moanalua is seeking a varsity competitive cheerleading head coach. Deadline is

May 10. E-mail resumes to Moanalua

athletic director Joel Kawachi at

joel.kawachi@k12.hi.us