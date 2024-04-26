Letter: Child care workers vital, need support to survive

As a family child care provider of over 20 years, I see the critical need for competitive wages in our child care industry. Child care professionals in Hawaii and across the U.S. are under-valued, we need to place greater emphasis on sustaining our specialized field. Children 0 to 5 years of age are vulnerable — it’s important to invest in the professionals who nurture them and provide healthy development in safe environments.

I don’t want to see our profession shrink due to low pay, thus risking the options of quality care for the youngest children. I try to keep my prices low but it can be a challenge to cover operating expenses. Hawaii legislators should pass House Bill 1964 so we can retain our dedicated child care professionals and attract more workers to our essential field.

Heather Becker

Ewa Beach

