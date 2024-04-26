Royal Hawaiian Hotel to host Ballet Hawaii fundraiser

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

“Black & white elegant attire” is the dress code requested for Ballet Hawaii’s “Swan Soiree Gala” fundraiser Saturday in the Monarch Room at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel.

The festivities start at 5:30 p.m. with cocktails on the Ocean Lawn followed by dinner at 7 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by the Na Hoku Hanohano Award- winning Honolulu Jazz Quartet, members of the Ballet Hawaii dance ensemble performing excerpts from “Swan Lake,” and Pacific Northwest Ballet principals Leta Biasucci and Lucien Postlewaite.

The dance floor will open at 9 p.m.

Ballet Hawaii was founded in 1976. It has been famous in recent years for its annual Christmas season production of “The Nutcracker” that transposes the story from Nuremberg, Germany, in 1892, to Washington Place, the residence of Mary Dominis, in Honolulu in 1858, and features guests from major U.S. ballet companies.

Tickets start at $350. Visit ballethawaii.org.