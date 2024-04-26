Rearview Mirror: Here’s to the ‘Suck ’Em Up’ saga
COURTESY ADRIENNE SWEENEY
The phrase “suck ’em up” isn’t used that much today, but you can still find Ho and Kui Lee albums, above, as well as T-shirts and other souvenirs, on eBay and other e-commerce sites that sell collectibles.
STAR-ADVERTISER
At one time the Don Ho Show gave away more than 20,000 “Suck ’Em Up” glasses a year.
STAR-ADVERTISER
Kui Lee:
He wrote “Suck ’Em Up” in an hour when Don Ho asked for a drinking song
COURTESY ADRIENNE SWEENEY
Don Ho, left, made several Kui Lee songs famous, performing them at the International Market Place nightclub of Duke Kahanamoku, right.