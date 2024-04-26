BeachBows start 2-0 at Big West tourney

Friday, April 26, 2024
By Star-Advertiser staff
The Hawaii beach volleyball team won both its pool-play matches Thursday at the Big West Championship in Long Beach, Calif.
The No. 3-seeded BeachBows (22-11) beat No. 6 CSU Bakersfield 5-0 and No. 2 Long Beach State 4-1.
The UH teams of Jaime Santer/Alana Embry, Kaylee Glagau/Pani Naopleon, Riley Wagoner/Sydney Amiatu and Sarah Burton/Caprice Lorenzo won both their matches.
Hawaii will face either No. 4 seed UC Davis or CSU Bakersfield in today’s semifinals at 9:15 a.m.
UH women’s tennis team bounced
The Hawaii women’s tennis team lost to Cal State Fullerton 4-2 in Thursday’s semifinals of the Big West Championship in San Diego.
Nikola Homolkova won at No. 3 singles and Sheena Masuda triumphed at No. 6 for the No. 3-seeded Rainbow Wahine.
In doubles, UH’s Homolkova and Ana Vilcek won at the No. 1 spot, but the No. 6 seeded Titans won the other two matches to claim the point.