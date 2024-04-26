Rainbow Wahine in position to make major move

With nine games left in the season, the Hawaii softball team controls its postseason destiny.

The Rainbow Wahine are only two behind first-place Cal State Fullerton in the loss column entering a pivotal three-game series at Long Beach State starting today in Long Beach, Calif.

The Beach (19-26, 14-4 Big West) are a game behind the Titans and two games ahead of Hawaii (18-19, 11-5), which had two conference games rained out this season.

Despite that, UH is in a position any team would want to be in ending the month of April. Hawaii follows this weekend’s three games at Long Beach hosting Cal State Fullerton next week in its final three home games.

They control the only path to a NCAA Tournament appearance, which is winning the Big West.

“We’re still contenders and not pretenders as I always say to the team at this time,” Hawaii coach Bob Coolen said Tuesday. “Especially without a tournament, you’re either in it or you’re not. We’ve got some work cut out for us.”

Hawaii lost nine of its first 10 games of the season but is 10-3 in its past 13 games since it suffered its only series loss of BWC play against UC Santa Barbara.

Junior pitcher Addison Kostrencich has taken control of the rotation, posting a 7-1 record with a 2.66 ERA in conference play.

She’s won her past five starts and gone the distance in every one heading into a series against a very familiar opponent.

Kostrencich spent three seasons at Long Beach State before transferring to Hawaii in the offseason. She appeared in only 10 games for the Beach and threw 16 innings.

“Addy, I know, is just geared up,” Coolen said. “She’s pitched against this team we’re going to be playing against this weekend for four straight years. After her redshirt year, all she did is throw BP and scrimmages, so she’s very familiar with this team. I hope that locks us in into this series.”

Senior Mya’Liah Bethea was named the Big West Field Player of the Week on Monday after hitting a home run in all three wins against Cal State Bakersfield last weekend.

Bethea hit .667 (6-for-9) with eight RBIs and five runs scored in the series and now leads the conference in homers this season with 12.

“Being able to put everything together has been a work in progress for us,” Bethea said. “I think being able to see how capable we are and trusting how capable and how much potential the girls have, and like I said, we have the potential to play with any person on this field. We’ve all worked just as hard.”

Hawaii is 2-7 against Long Beach State since last winning a series against the Beach in 2019.

The Beach have dealt with injuries this season to starting pitchers Shannon Haddad and Eryka Gonzales, as well as senior outfielder Lilyanna Martinez, who combined for five All-Big West selections prior to this season.

Gonzales tossed a four-hit shutout against the Rainbow Wahine last year.

RAINBOW WAHINE SOFTBALL LBSU

Softball Complex, Long Beach, Calif.

HAWAII (18-19, 11-5 BIG WEST) AT LONG BEACH STATE (19-26, 14-4)

>> When: Today, 3 p.m.; Tomorrow, 10 a.m. (doubleheader)

>> Stream: ESPN+