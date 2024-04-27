Letter: Give employees an hour to donate the gift of life

To date, I have donated 163 pints of blood to the Blood Bank. I am begging every able-bodied adult to seriously consider donating a pint of the gift of life.

Due to events beyond its control, the Blood Bank desperately needs more blood donors to replenish its dwindling supply of blood. Our isolation from the mainland makes it even more important to have a sufficient supply of blood on hand to meet the critical needs of hospitals.

I believe a very cost-effective and attractive solution would be for our state and county governments and our for-and nonprofit businesses to give their employees one hour off to donate. Since someday every one of us may need some donated blood, this program will benefit all the residents of Hawaii and those who visit.

William T. Kinaka

Wailuku

