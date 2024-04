John John Florence, of the United States, goes to the air on a wave during third round of the men’s surfing competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics on July 26, 2021, at Tsurigasaki beach in Ichinomiya, Japan.

Hawaii is the birthplace of surfing and in 1998, surfing became the official individual sport of Hawaii. Earlier this month, four professional surfers, all born and raised in Hawaii, competed in the finals day of WSL’s Margaret River Pro surfing contest in Australia.

Gabriela Bryan of Kauai won the women’s event. In the men’s, Maui’s Imaikalani deVault finished equal fifth; from Oahu, Seth Moniz got equal third, and John John Florence narrowly lost in the finals.

I hope you will report on our professional surfers in the future.

Karen Gallagher

Haleiwa

