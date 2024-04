Kumu Robert Cazimero walks on stage during the Hoike portion of the Merrie Monarch Festival on April 12, 2023, at Edith Kanaka‘ole Stadium in Hilo.

Last weekend I had the pleasure of attending the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra’s HapaSymphony series featuring Robert Cazimero. Robert was his usual incomparable self and the connection he displayed with Maestro Dane Lam was a joy to witness.

While I have had the pleasure of attending performances by Robert with only his piano accompaniment, I was enthralled by the orchestra accompaniment arranged by Michael-Thomas Foumai.

We had such a good time that we bought tickets to the next HapaSymphony concert.

The evening was marred only by the parking situation. The conversion to credit-card-only with no attendant does a great disservice to the public, especially after an event like this.

Peter Swanson

Punchbowl

