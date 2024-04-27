BeachBows claim Big West Championship

Swipe or click to see more

The Hawaii beach volleyball team won both matches Friday at the Big West Championship in Long Beach, Calif., to earn the conference’s automatic berth to the NCAA Championships.

The No. 3-seeded BeachBows beat No. 4 UC Davis 3-0 in the semifinals, and No. 2 Long Beach State 3-2 in the final.

Hawaii (24-11) won its fourth title in eight seasons of Big West beach volleyball.

Against the Beach, Hawaii fell behind 2-1 after matches on the first three courts concluded. Hawaii’s No. 5 duo of Sarah Burton and Caprice Lorenzo won to even up the match, meaning the No. 4 court between UH’s Riley Wagoner and Sydney Amiatu and LBSU’s Haley Carrington and Christine Deroos would determine the champion.

Long Beach State took the first set 21-16, but Hawaii rallied to take the second set 21-15. Then, Wagoner and Amiatu held on to win the deciding set 16-14 to give Hawaii the title.

Hawaii will take an eight-match winning streak into the NCAA Championships set for May 3-5 in Gulf Shores, Ala.

The NCAA Selection Show will be broadcast Sunday at 5 a.m. on NCAA.com.

Hawaii routs Fullerton in water polo

The Hawaii women’s water polo team got hat tricks from four players to rout Cal State Fullerton 19-6 in Friday’s first round of the Big West Championship in Davis, Calif.

Alba Bonamusa Boix, Roni Perlman, Lucia Gomez de la Puente and Bernadette Doyle each scored three goals for the top-seeded Rainbow Wahine, who are ranked No. 2 in the country.

Bonamusa Boix, who added three assists, became the first player in school history to record 200 goals and 100 assists in a career.

Hawaii (20-3) outscored No. 8 seed Cal State Fullerton (10-19) 13-3 over the second and third quarters.

Rainbow Wahine goalkeeper Daisy Logtens made two saves in the first half and Emma Gurasich had six in the second.

Hawaii will face No. 4 seed UC San Diego in today’s semifinals at 9 a.m. UC San Diego beat Cal State Northridge 18-11 on Friday.

Hawaii softball edged by Beach

The Rainbow Wahine softball team was defeated by Long Beach State on Friday in Long Beach, Calif., losing 2-1.

Each team managed five hits. Long Beach State (20-26,15-4 Big West) scored both its runs in the third on a double by Makayla Mendelin, while Hawaii (18-20, 11-6) got its lone run in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Izabella Martinez.

UH men’s tennis team bounced

The Hawaii men’s tennis team was eliminated by UC Davis 4-3 in Friday’s quarterfinals of the Big West Championship in San Diego.

Karl Collins and Diego Dalisay won singles matches for the fifth-seeded Rainbow Warriors.

The duos of Collins and Andy Hernandez and Dalisay and Guillaume Tattevin won matches as the Rainbow Warriors won the doubles point from the fourth-seeded Aggies.

COLLEGE

Big West Championship

At Long Beach, Calif.

Friday

Semifinals

Hawaii 3, UC Davis 0

Jaime Santer/Alana Embry (UH) def. Coleen McGuire/Kylie Miller (UCD) 21-15,21-14

Kaylee Glagau/Pani Napoleon (UH) def. Tabitha Mitchell/Kimi Waller (UCD) 21-16, 21-14

Anna Madiment/Sydney Miller (UH) vs. Morgan Coolbaugh/Lindsay Heller (UCD) 15-21, 21-11, 1-3, unfinished

Riley Wagoner/Sydney Amiatu (UH) vs. Alicia Letvin/Mia Olen (UCD) 21-15, 21-23,

unfinished

Sarah Burton/Caprice Lorenzo (UH) def. Anna Braun/Kate O’steen (UCD) 25-23, 21-16

Final

Hawaii 3, Long Beach State 2

Malia Gementera/Taylor Hagenah (LBSU) def. Jaime Santer/Alana Embry (UH) 21-16, 21-11

Julia Westby/Savannah Standage (LBSU) def. Kaylee Glagau/Pani Napoleon (UH) 21-16, 25-23

Anna Madiment/Sydney Miller (UH) def. Natalie Glenn/Mo Gibson (LBSU) 21-17, 21-18

Riley Wagoner/Sydney Amiatu (UH) def. Haley Carrington/Christine Deroos (LBSU) 16-21, 21-15, 16-14