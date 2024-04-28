Column: Hawaii ideal for blue carbon projects

In the face of an escalating climate crisis, curbing carbon emissions and expanding climate change mitigation strategies is an urgent priority. Hawaii is particularly at risk from the compounding effects of climate change, making the protection of Hawaii’s aina and its rich biodiversity a crucial objective in preserving the islands’ environmental, cultural and economic heritage.

To address this, the state has set a commendable target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2045. Given current projections, however, we are running out of time and need to accelerate and diversify our climate mitigation strategies. Considering the state’s geography, harnessing the potential of blue carbon initiatives stands out as a promising avenue for strengthening Hawaii’s approach to reducing carbon emissions.

The ocean has performed as a powerful carbon sink, covering roughly 71% of the Earth’s surface and absorbing nearly 40% of carbon emissions since 1850. This process of coastal ecosystems sequestering and removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere has been coined as “blue carbon.” Seaweed beds, mangroves and saltwater marshes have played an invaluable role in diminishing carbon emissions.

What makes blue carbon compelling is its unparalleled efficiency as a carbon sink. Coastal ecosystems have been found to store two to four times more carbon and sequester at a rate up to 100 times faster than forestry systems. A 2022 McKinsey report highlighted the immense potential of blue carbon solutions, estimating that if fully implemented, they could offer up to 3 gigatons of carbon dioxide abatement annually. This roughly equates to 7% of current global emissions.

Blue carbon projects are emerging globally, with countries in the Asia-Pacific region leading the charge. From Indonesia and Japan to Australia and New Zealand, initiatives aimed at harnessing the carbon sequestration potential of coastal ecosystems are gaining traction. New South Wales in Australia has implemented a comprehensive blue carbon strategy to be implemented from 2022 to 2027.

These efforts include targeted restoration projects, coastal management plans and policy frameworks that integrate blue carbon considerations into land-use planning and conservation programs. Particularly notable for Hawaii is the New South Wales government’s identification of supporting indigenous communities as a key action point for blue carbon projects, which highlights an exciting opportunity for Native Hawaiian stewardship of blue carbon sites.

Hawaii, with its unique geography and abundant marine resources, is primed to become a leader in blue carbon innovation. The state Senate recently adopted Senate Resolution 129, which calls for the establishment of a blue carbon working group. The group should evaluate ways to catalyze the development of projects that contribute to carbon removal, promote marine conservation, enhance climate resilience and attract direct investments. From restoring degraded coastal habitats to implementing sustainable aquaculture practices, the opportunities for leveraging blue carbon are plentiful.

Realizing the full potential of blue carbon in Hawaii requires collaboration between the public and private sectors and local communities.

In bringing together diverse stakeholders to develop recommendations for launching blue carbon initiatives, the working group can pave the way for Hawaii to achieve its net-zero emissions target while safeguarding its precious marine ecosystems.

As we navigate the uncertain waters of climate change, we need to prioritize bold solutions that reflect the nature-based values we cherish. Embracing blue carbon offers a pathway to a more sustainable future, while reaffirming our commitment to protecting the natural environment that defines our island home. We should seize this chance to harness the power of the ocean to build a more resilient and thriving Hawaii for generations to come.

Shana Mitsui is a policy analyst from Honolulu who currently serves with the International Energy Agency.