Letter: HECO’s smart meter not so smart after all

I have had my Hawaiian Electric “smart meter,” or advanced meter, for over a year. HECO said the meter would help us monitor our power usage to better manage when and how we use electricity. But many days, our information is not posted online in a timely manner.

How can we monitor our usage when it’s not available? HECO has repeatedly said the problem was fixed, but it continues. The utility doesn’t have issues with prompt posting of our monthly bills. What’s up, HECO?

Michael Brede Sr.

Kailua

