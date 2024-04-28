Letter: More of the same as Trump goes to trial

So now it’s begun — round one of a probably endless stream of Donald Trump show-and-tells. Except, probably a lot of showing and little telling.

If Trump is truly innocent of all charges, as he continues to claim, then why wouldn’t he welcome the chance to prove his innocence in court? Why, if he is innocent, does it appear that Trump continues to do all he can to prevent the facts from being presented before a jury?

The former president is the perfect example of the saying: “If it walks like a duck, swims like a duck and quacks like a duck, then it probably is a duck.” And we’ve been hearing this quacking since 2016.

Glenn Kondo

Kualapuu, Molokai

