Letter: Red tape to blame for lack of Maui housing

Time for Hawaii politicians to be real with their constituents instead of pandering to the disadvantaged with their shell game. Displaced Maui residents need housing now. There is no excuse for not providing modular housing like other communities struck by catastrophe, such as Louisiana after Hurricane Katrina.

When you lock up land with nearly impossible requirements and a years-long approval process, it drives the cost of development through the roof. Once again, look to the politicians, who try to blame short-term rentals when they know there are constitutional impediments to altering previously granted approvals. Instead, open up more land zoned for low-cost housing and let the basic laws of supply and demand bring down costs.

Want Maui — and all of Hawaii — to be strong? Then demand that politicians cut the red tape and free up more land for low-cost housing now!

Lawrence Rosencrantz

Kaanapali, Maui

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter