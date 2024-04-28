Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, April 28, 2024 74° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Hawaii Tourism Agency campaign targets U.S. market

Allison Schaefers

By Allison Schaefers

Today Updated 12:42 a.m.

BusinessEditors' PicksPolitics

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The hotel booking pace for the state is in the red through December, and most months are down by double digits for Maui. Beachgoers enjoyed the sun and sand Friday in Waikiki.
1/4
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

The hotel booking pace for the state is in the red through December, and most months are down by double digits for Maui. Beachgoers enjoyed the sun and sand Friday in Waikiki.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM People walked along shops at Beach Walk on Friday in Waikiki.
2/4
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

People walked along shops at Beach Walk on Friday in Waikiki.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Families wait to make their orders at Monkeypod Kitchen at the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort.
3/4
Swipe or click to see more

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

Families wait to make their orders at Monkeypod Kitchen at the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Visitors took in a view of Diamond Head and Waikiki Beach on Friday.
4/4
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Visitors took in a view of Diamond Head and Waikiki Beach on Friday.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The hotel booking pace for the state is in the red through December, and most months are down by double digits for Maui. Beachgoers enjoyed the sun and sand Friday in Waikiki.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM People walked along shops at Beach Walk on Friday in Waikiki.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Families wait to make their orders at Monkeypod Kitchen at the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Visitors took in a view of Diamond Head and Waikiki Beach on Friday.